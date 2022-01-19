Patrice Bergeron Offers Simple Solution After Brutal Bruins Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins snapped a three-game winning streak with a brutal 7-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at TD Garden. But Patrice Bergeron wasn’t dwelling on Boston’s latest result.

“You have to burn the tape on that one,” Bergeron said via Zoom following the loss. “That was not our team.”

The center, who scored the lone goal for the Bruins in the first period, didn’t entirely write the whole thing off, and he did continue by acknowledging that the team’s effort wasn’t necessarily there. It was a similar sentiment to the one shared by head coach Bruce Cassidy, who said the Bruins “didn’t compete” against one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

“We’ve got to be better,” Bergeron continued. “I think the last few weeks we’ve all seen how good we can be, the steps forward that we’ve taken. Obviously learn and rectify the things we need to be better at. But to me it was just flat, no execution. It’s got to be better, for sure.

“But I think it’s one of those that you burn and you try to move on. Nothing was working, you’ve got to be better.”

With this one behind them, the Bruins will look to get back on track Thursday against the Washington Capitals.