Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Speaks Out Amid Celebration Criticism

Popping bottles in the NFL typically is reserved for Super Bowl victories, but Brittany Matthews didn’t abide by that course of action Sunday night.

Matthews, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, let champagne fly from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium following Kansas City’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Matthews caught some heat for spraying the bubbly, as fans who sat beneath her on that cold night in Kansas City probably didn’t have the most comfortable trip home.

She certainly does not regret the decision, which he’s made clear via Twitter over the past few days. In response to one Twitter user who posted, “People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying,” Matthews replied “Accurate.”

The future Mrs. Mahomes also sent a message to her haters Monday night.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews tweeted.

Unfortunately for Matthews, leading a life free of widespread commentary — positive and negative — is tough to do when your partner is arguably the best quarterback in all of football.