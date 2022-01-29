Patrick Mahomes Salutes Tom Brady With One-Emoji Response To Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes was among those who quickly reacted Saturday to the news of Tom Brady reportedly retiring from the NFL.

And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn’t need to use a single word to accurately reflect how most football fans — especially those in New England and Tampa Bay — were feeling in the moment.

Mahomes quote-tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who along with colleague Jeff Darlington broke the news of Brady’s retirement, and simply added a goat emoji.

Mahomes, on the fast track to becoming an all-time great in his own right, had multiple fascinating battles with Brady in recent years, the most notable being the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs in January 2019 and the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over Kansas City in February 2021.

It’s hard to imagine anyone ever matching Brady’s NFL résumé, as he walks away with seven Super Bowl titles (six with the Pats, one with the Bucs). But Mahomes, widely considered the best QB in football nowadays, already has one ring and a chance to reach his third straight Super Bowl when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Pretty impressive.

All told, there was an immediate outpouring of respect for Brady as soon as the news of his retirement dropped Saturday. And Mahomes, showing great class, led the charge.