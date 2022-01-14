Zero Patriots Named First-Team All-Pros; Only Two Get Second-Team Honors

Last season, when they went 7-9, the Patriots had two players (Gunner Olszewski and Jake Bailey) earn first-team All-Pro honors, with one player (Matthew Slater) earning second-team honors.
This season, New England has zero first-teamers with two players receiving enough votes to be named Second-Team All-Pros.
Here is the official list of All-Pros, via The Associated Press, announced on Friday:
QB: Aaron Rodgers
RB: Jonathan Taylor
WR: Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel
TE: Mark Andrews
LT: Trent Williams
LG: Joel Bitonio
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Zack Martin
RT: Tristan Wirfs
Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett
Interior defensive tackles: Aaron Donald, Cam Heyward
LB: Micah Parsons, Darius Leonard, De’Vondre Campbell
CB: Trevon Diggs, Jalen Ramsey
S: Kevin Byard, Jordan Poyer
K: Justin Tucker
P: A.J. Cole
KR: Braxton Berrios
PR: Devin Duvernay
ST: J.T. Gray
LS: Luke Rhodes
While the AP has not officially announced the second team, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson finished third in cornerback voting while Slater finished second among special teamers, meaning both will be on the second team. In total, seven Patriots players received votes.
Here’s the full list:
— Shaq Mason (third among right guards)
— Matthew Judon (eighth among linebackers)
— J.C. Jackson (third among corners)
— Adrian Phillips (ninth among safeties)
— Nick Folk (third among kickers)
— Matthew Slater (second among special teamers)
— Joe Cardona (sixth among long-snappers)
Judon was an absolute force over the first 12 weeks of the season but regressed significantly over the final month, costing him many votes.
As for legitimate snubs, Jackson (and A.J. Terrell, for that matter) could make cases for deserving first team over Diggs, whose many interceptions masked ugly coverage stats, while Mason, Phillips and Folk all were among the best at their respective positions this season. However, name recognition often helps during any voting process, and players such as Phillips and Mason always were long shots to earn All-Pro consideration.
The Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in a wild-card round matchup.