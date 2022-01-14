Zero Patriots Named First-Team All-Pros; Only Two Get Second-Team Honors

NESN Logo Sign In

Last season, when they went 7-9, the Patriots had two players (Gunner Olszewski and Jake Bailey) earn first-team All-Pro honors, with one player (Matthew Slater) earning second-team honors.

This season, New England has zero first-teamers with two players receiving enough votes to be named Second-Team All-Pros.

Here is the official list of All-Pros, via The Associated Press, announced on Friday:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel

TE: Mark Andrews

LT: Trent Williams

LG: Joel Bitonio

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Tristan Wirfs

Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett

Interior defensive tackles: Aaron Donald, Cam Heyward

LB: Micah Parsons, Darius Leonard, De’Vondre Campbell

CB: Trevon Diggs, Jalen Ramsey

S: Kevin Byard, Jordan Poyer

K: Justin Tucker

P: A.J. Cole

KR: Braxton Berrios

PR: Devin Duvernay

ST: J.T. Gray

LS: Luke Rhodes

While the AP has not officially announced the second team, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson finished third in cornerback voting while Slater finished second among special teamers, meaning both will be on the second team. In total, seven Patriots players received votes.