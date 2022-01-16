Bill Belichick Gives Mac Jones, Patriots Rookie Class Positive Final Review

NESN Logo Sign In

Positives are hard to come by after the Patriots saw their season end Saturday with a 47-17 wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If you’re still searching, start with Mac Jones and New England’s 2021 rookie class.

Perhaps more than ever before under Bill Belichick, the Patriots this season heavily relied on rookies to play key roles. Jones, the starting quarterback, obviously gets most of the attention, but running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Christian Barmore also made great first impressions during their first year in Foxboro, Mass.

Jones, the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, won the starting job in training camp and went on to lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a spot in the postseason. Jones played very well early in the season and, despite fading down the stretch, put on an encouraging performance in a near-impossible situation Saturday. More than anything, Jones showed the kind of talent, maturity and leadership that makes it easy to believe he’s a franchise quarterback.

“Mac helped us a lot and we look forward to working with him next year,” Belichick said after Saturday’s loss.

Stevenson, a fourth-rounder, drew harsh criticism from coaches during the summer but went on to be a top contributor in the offense. He finished the season with 606 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 123 receiving yards. It’s not hyperbole to say that Stevenson soon could become one of the best running backs in football — he looked that good. By the end of the campaign, coaches, including Belichick, and teammates were praising the rookie for his all-around improvement since training camp.

And then there’s Barmore, who arguably has the highest ceiling of any Patriots rookie. At times legitimately dominant, the second-round pick emerged as one of New England’s most consistently impactful defenders and showcased breathtaking talent on the defensive line. Along the way, Barmore, hard-working and relentlessly goofy, became a favorite of Belichick and his teammates.