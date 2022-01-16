Bill Belichick Reacted In Predictable Fashion To Patriots Playoff Disaster

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not hyperbole to say that Saturday’s loss in Buffalo was one of the worst defeats of Bill Belichick’s career.

In their 47-17 wild-card dismantling of the New England Patriots, the Bills punted zero times, scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and racked up 482 yards of total offense. They also forced two turnovers, committed fewer penalties than the Patriots and almost returned a punt for a score. It was a thorough, complete beatdown of a team that only a month ago carried Super Bowl buzz.

Consider this: The Patriots lost four of their final five games for the first time in Belichick’s 21 seasons in New England. Additionally, the Bills finished their three-round fight with the Patriots by not punting on their final 20 possessions.

Entering Week 16, no team ever had gone a full game without punting against a Belichick-coached team. It happened twice in the final month.

So, it wasn’t a surprise when Belichick said essentially nothing during his postgame news conference at Highmark Stadium.

“Congratulate Buffalo on the win tonight,” Belichick said during his opening statement. “Obviously, they did a great job and we just couldn’t keep up with them tonight. Certainly deserve the win. Well-coached, executed well, and we just couldn’t do much of anything.

“So, pick up the pieces, go back to work here and find a way to be more competitive.”