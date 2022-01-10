Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach Clearly Disappointed After Ugly Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ 33-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday featured everything that drives Bill Belichick absolutely nuts.

Loss to a division rival? Check. Penalties? Eight bad ones. Turnovers? Try three of them. Poor execution in crucial moments? Oh, you bet. Bad officiating? Definitely, even if Belichick won’t admit it.

New England made a spirited comeback attempt in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium, but ultimately put forth a super embarrassing effort (Mac Jones’ words, not ours) in its final postseason tuneup. The Patriots limp into the playoffs having lost three of their final four games and now have lost three straight games to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

“Don’t have much to say tonight,” Belichick said at the beginning of his postgame press conference. “Obviously, played poorly, coached poorly, didn’t do anything very well. Too many mistakes — way too many. So, we’ll go look at the film, turn the page here, make some corrections and move on to next week. So, that’s really about it.”

Belichick then was asked about rookie quarterback Mac Jones being flagged for a false start on fourth down shortly before halftime. Were the Patriots trying to draw the Dolphins offsides, or what?

“Another poorly executed play,” Belichick said. “… The whole thing was poorly executed.”

The Patriots coach said the same thing about Jones fumbling a snap from Ted Karras, who briefly filled in for David Andrews.