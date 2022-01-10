Patriots-Bills Forecast: Sub-Zero Wind Chills Expected For Playoff Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It likely won’t be quite as breezy when the New England Patriots return to Buffalo this Saturday night. But it will be very, very cold.

The early forecast for the Patriots’ wild-card round playoff matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium calls for temperatures in the single digits at kickoff with sub-zero wind chills, according to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

First crack at a @Patriots v @BuffaloBills forecast for Saturday.



Kickoff temps in the single digits, wind chills below zero.



Should be a typical January football night in Buffalo. @STEVEBURTONWBZ @LevanReid @RochieWBZ @JoeGiza pic.twitter.com/0X68n9O0NN — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) January 10, 2022

Those conditions could favor the Patriots’ offense, which is more reliant on the run, but also could hinder New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, who is still getting accustomed to Northeast winters. Jones was raised in Jacksonville, Fla., and played his college ball at Alabama, and he hasn’t looked as adept this season when throwing in colder conditions.

When the Patriots won at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in Week 13 amid extreme winds, Jones attempted just three passes. New England rushed 46 times for 222 yards in a 14-10 victory. The Bills took the rematch three weeks later, winning 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

Kickoff Saturday night is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.