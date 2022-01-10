Patriots-Bills Round 3 Preview: Five Keys For New England Against Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

For once, the nerds were right: The Patriots and Bills will meet in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

New England and Buffalo are set for a Saturday night three-peat after the AFC East rivals split their regular season matchups. The Patriots took the first game, a wind-chilled thriller in Buffalo, whereas the Bills thoroughly dominated New England during the rematch in Foxboro.

New England had its way in a unique situation tailor-made for Belichick, but Buffalo had a clear edge once the Patriots and Bills played in normal conditions. So, it’s hard to feel good about the Patriots’ chances in Round 3.

That said, Belichick’s team should not be written off ahead of Saturday night’s showdown at Highmark Stadium. In fact, the Patriots are perfectly capable of leaving Buffalo with a win and a spot in the divisional round.

Here are five keys for the Patriots in their wild-card game against the Bills:

Patriots interior D-line must win its matchups

Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis, Lawrence Guy and even Daniel Ekuale were great for New England in its victory in Buffalo. It was a different story in the rematch, though, with Godchaux especially struggling against the Bills’ offensive line, which isn’t very good. If the Patriots are to win this game, they’ll need to stop the run and prevent Josh Allen from scrambling up the middle. Failures in those areas doomed New England on Dec. 26.

As for Christian Barmore, his status for Saturday’s game remains to be seen. The rookie reportedly avoided a serious knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, but expecting him to return in under a week might be a big ask.