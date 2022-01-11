How Patriots, Bills Have Reversed Roles Since First Buffalo Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ Week 13 visit to Buffalo seemed to signal a return to order in the AFC East.

The Bills finally won the division in 2020, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive Patriots crowns, but had been stumbling through their title defense. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in early November. Two weeks later, they were blown out at home by the Indianapolis Colts.

Two weeks after that, with winds gusting near 50 mph on a chilly Monday night in Orchard Park, N.Y., Buffalo lost 14-10 to a New England team employing a game plan from the leather helmet era.

The Patriots passed the ball just three times, the second-fewest by any team since the AFL-NFL merger. They ran it 46 times, piling up 222 rushing yards despite the Bills knowing what was coming on nearly every snap. Defensively, the Patriots largely neutralized Buffalo’s running backs and held Josh Allen to 145 passing yards amid unfavorable throwing conditions.

That punch-you-in-the-mouth performance was viewed as additional evidence that the Bills, whose defense ranked at or near the top of the league in most metrics, were “soft.” And after the game, they had the look of a team that was unraveling, with safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde sparring with reporters and head coach Sean McDermott feeling the need to argue that he was not outcoached by Bill Belichick.

The Bills proceeded to lose to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week, rallying from a 24-3 halftime deficit before falling in overtime. The loss dropped McDermott’s club to 7-6 on the season, doubling its loss total from 2020. The Patriots carried a conference-best 9-4 record, a league-long seven-game win streak and a two-game cushion atop the AFC East out of their Week 14 bye. They were being hailed as not just legit Super Bowl contenders, but favorites to come out of the AFC.

Since then, these longtime rivals have been on opposite tracks.