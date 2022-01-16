Patriots-Bills Tilt Bringing Back 28-3 Falcons Memories For Julian Edelman

Is 27-3 the next 28-3?

by

The New England Patriots started off extremely slow Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and the squad’s 27-3 halftime deficit brought back some memories for former wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman notably was on the Patriots squad that came back from 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to complete one of, if not the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

While the team definitely doesn’t have the same personnel and they more likely than not will not actually complete a comeback against the Bills, Edelman had the perfect tweet to sum up the deficit.

If the Patriots are going to lose, at least it helps produce some solid content like this.

