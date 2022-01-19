Calvin Ridley To Patriots? What Star Receiver Reportedly Would Cost In Trade

Calvin Ridley reportedly could be traded this offseason, and the Patriots at some point need to give Mac Jones a high-end pass-catcher to work with.
So, it’s no surprise that New England already has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Ridley, who in October took a leave of absence to focus on his mental health and never returned.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday identified the Patriots as a team to monitor in the Ridley sweepstakes and also reported what it might cost to land the 27-year-old wideout. Here’s an excerpt from his column:
Ridley missed 12 games after stepping away from football to work on his mental health. But assuming he’s back in an NFL lineup in 2022 and is in a good space, several teams view him as a top-10 receiver. His market would be robust. Ridley is due a fifth-year option of $11.16 million next season.
“Atlanta is cash-strapped and needs pieces along the offensive line, so they could use the draft capital,” an NFC scout said.
What could the Falcons get in return? One league exec says a conditional second-round pick — which could turn into a first-rounder based on playing time — seems like a sweet spot for Ridley. That would allow the team to cover itself if he can’t play a full season. The Patriots, Saints and Dolphins are among receiver-needy teams that could covet a top pass-catcher like Ridley.
So, would the Patriots part with a second-round pick for a wideout due $11 million next season and likely in line for a significant pay raise the ensuing offseason? It’s hard to see it, given the Patriots’ history, but Bill Belichick remains a consistently unpredictable general manager.
Ridley racked up 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns in five games last season. Since being drafted 26th overall in 2018, the Alabama product has averaged 81 catches, 1,091 yards and nine TDs per 16 games with the Falcons.