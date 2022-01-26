Patriots Candidate Tracker: Who’s Interviewing For Head Coach, GM Jobs

NESN Logo Sign In

In his end-of-season video conference, Bill Belichick said he wasn’t surprised to see other teams interested in his New England Patriots assistant coaches and personnel staffers.

The question now is whether any of those candidates will land more prominent jobs elsewhere this offseason.

As of Wednesday morning, two members of the Patriots’ personnel department had interviewed for general manager roles, one assistant had interviewed for multiple head-coaching gigs and another assistant — the most prominent on New England’s staff — had been heavily linked to one particular coaching vacancy.

Here is the latest on each of those four as NFL hiring season rolls on:

Eliot Wolf, scouting consultant

Wolf interviewed for the GM vacancies in Minnesota and met twice with the Chicago Bears, but both of those have since been filled. With just one GM job still open (Las Vegas Raiders), Wolf likely is staying put unless he pursues a different opportunity elsewhere. The 39-year-old former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive had a key role in the Patriots’ retooled draft scouting process, which yielded Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson last spring.

Dave Ziegler, director of player personnel

That lone remaining GM opening? Ziegler was the first candidate the Raiders requested to interview it, with news of their invitation breaking before they’d even officially fired now-former GM Mike Mayock. He’s been with the Patriots since 2013 as just completed his first season as New England’s top personnel man beneath Belichick, stepping into Nick Caserio’s old role. If Ziegler lands the Las Vegas job, the odds of a Patriots assistant moving there, too, would increase exponentially.

Other reported Raiders GM candidates include Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts), Trey Brown (Cincinnati Bengals), Champ Kelly (Bears), Ruston Webster (Atlanta Falcons) and Brandon Hunt (Pittsburgh Steelers).