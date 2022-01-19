Watch Bills Player Seek Out Christian Barmore For Long Postgame Exchange

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bills might not like the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have respect for their AFC East rivals.

Shortly after Buffalo blew out New England in the AFC wild-card round, Bills center Mitch Morse sought out Patriots rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore for a lengthy postgame embrace. Mike Giardi of NFL Media captured the interaction on camera.

Take a look:

Cool moment at end of the #Bills win over the #Patriots. Veteran center Mitch Morse comes over to rookie Christian Barmore and tells him he's a great player. Barmore had been standing there watching the Bills celebrate. pic.twitter.com/A6zVNyL6U4 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2022

Obviously, it’s unclear what Morse told Barmore, but it’s clear he thinks highly of the Patriots youngster.

Barmore, taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was a force for the Patriots this season. One of New England’s top defensive players from start to finish, the Alabama product battled through a knee injury in the playoffs while playing 33 snaps against the Bills.

Perhaps most importantly: Barmore has a big fan in Bill Belichick.