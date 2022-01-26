Patriots’ David Andrews Reveals He Underwent Offseason Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

One of David Andrews’ first orders of offseason business was to repair his lingering shoulder injury.

The New England Patriots center revealed Wednesday on Instagram — with an assist from his young son, James Ford Andrews — that he underwent offseason surgery.

Andrews’ shoulder ailment limited him in all but one Patriots practice from Week 13 through the end of the season. But he played through it, starting every game and playing a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews went wire-to-wire in 16 of New England’s 18 games, including the wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended its season.

The 29-year-old co-captain was one of New England’s steadiest offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps and finishing as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center.

Andrews is “expected to be ready for training camp, if not sooner,” according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The injury was to Andrews’ labrum, per Howe, who described it as “very painful.”

The shoulder surgery repaired Andrews? labrum. Very painful injury to play through, especially on the line. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 26, 2022

Andrews has three years remaining on the four-year, $19 million contract he signed last offseason.