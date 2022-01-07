Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Wideout Cleared; Safety Ruled Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially ruled out starting safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dugger is dealing with a hand injury and did not practice this week.

A total of nine Patriots players are listed as questionable.

OUT

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

Slot cornerback Myles Bryant and reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both sat out all three practices this week but could be cleared in time to play against Miami.

Defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and Sean Davis are candidates for practice squad elevations with Dugger out and Bryant’s status in limbo.