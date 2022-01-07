Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Wideout Cleared; Safety Ruled Out

The New England Patriots officially ruled out starting safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dugger is dealing with a hand injury and did not practice this week.
A total of nine Patriots players are listed as questionable.
OUT
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip
Slot cornerback Myles Bryant and reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both sat out all three practices this week but could be cleared in time to play against Miami.
Defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and Sean Davis are candidates for practice squad elevations with Dugger out and Bryant’s status in limbo.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was removed from the injury report Friday, indicating he cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday. Agholor, who missed the Patriots’ last two games, has been the Patriots’ No. 2 receiver this season behind Jakobi Meyers, though third wideout Kendrick Bourne has been more productive.
It’s unclear whether the Patriots will use N’Keal Harry or practice squadder Kristian Wilkerson as their fourth receiver this Sunday. Wilkerson enjoyed a breakout game last week while the struggling Harry sat out as a healthy scratch.
The Dolphins are fully healthy. They did not list any players on their final injury report of the season.
The 10-6 Patriots clinched a playoff spot last week but will look to improve or maintain their seeding. The 8-8 Dolphins are mathematically eliminated.