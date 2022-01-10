Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Ugly Week 18 Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots suffered a disappointing, potentially impactful loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale.

New England was bad in all three phases while suffering a 33-24 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots found themselves in an early 14-0 whole, partially thanks to a pick-six from Mac Jones, and never fully recovered, as their spirited fourth-quarter comeback died with a late third-down run from Tua Tagovailoa.

Jones was not good for the majority of this game. The rookie quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception and a fumble. Tagovailoa completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 109 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 yards on the ground.

The Patriots also committed eight penalties for 78 yards, many of which were costly.

New England dropped to 10-7 with the loss while Miami improved to 9-8 with the victory. The Patriots’ wild card round fate now is tied to what happens in Sunday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. A Raiders win will result in New England traveling to Buffalo next weekend, whereas a Chargers victory would send the Patriots to Cincinnati for a matchup with the Bengals.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 18 edition: