Patriots Fans Will Love This Video Of Damien Harris Embrace With Ivan Fears

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots third-year running back Damien Harris shared a heartfelt embrace and emotional exchange with longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears, and it’s one that New England fans certainly will appreciate.

The conversation between Fears and Harris, which you can watch here, seems to have come after New England’s wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Here’s how their conversation went:

Fears: You’re going to have a great career. You keep that attitude and you’re going to have a great career.

Harris: Yes, sir.

Fears: OK?

Harris: Yes, sir. Thank you for everything.

Fears: I love you, boy.

Harris: I love you, too. Thank you for everything.

Fears: You’re a different man than you were when you walked in here, son.

Harris: Yes, sir. All because of you. Thank you for everything.

Fears has publicly shared his appreciation for Harris in the past, acknowledging the Alabama product’s toughness. Harris finished his regular season with 929 yards on 202 rushing attempts with 15 touchdowns. He added nine rushes for 30 yards in New England’s wild-card loss.

It certainly seems like Harris knows the 67-year-old Fears, who has been on New England’s staff for 25 years, could be retiring with the 2021 campaign concluded.

Fears coached 31 seasons in the NFL. He took over as the Patriots running back coach in 2002.