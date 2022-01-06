Patriots Free Agents: These 14 Players Are Set To Hit Market After Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots locked up a key member of their secondary last weekend, signing safety Adrian Phillips to a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension.

Phillips had been one of 15 Patriots players set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason — a list that includes four other starting defenders, two starting offensive linemen, a pair of backfield mainstays and a handful of special teams contributors.

The Patriots won’t make decisions on most of these impending UFAs until after their playoff run concludes, but here’s an early look at the players poised to hit the market this offseason:

S Devin McCourty

The last time the Patriots played a game without McCourty in the lineup? Week 16 of the 2015 season. He’s played almost every snap for this defense over the last decade. But at 34, the longtime co-captain is one of several players on this list who could retire this offseason. If he opts to keep playing, would he and the Patriots be able to agree on a new contract? McCourty currently has New England’s highest base salary ($8 million; tied with linebacker Dont’a Hightower) and second-highest salary cap hit ($11.1 million), and with the cap hits for several 2021 signees shooting up next season, he likely would need to accept less to return.

OT Trent Brown

A calf injury limited Brown to just seven snaps over the Patriots’ first nine games, but he’s been largely excellent since his Week 10 return. Head coach Bill Belichick said this week that having his super-sized right tackle back has “changed a lot of things offensively for the better.” Brown has spoken glowingly about his love for the Patriots organization. Would he be open to a hometown discount?

LB Dont’a Hightower

Hightower started slowly after returning from his 2020 opt-out, but he’s been vital to the Patriots’ defensive resurgence this season. Dubbing himself the “Trash Man,” most of the bruising 31-year-old’s contributions are the type that don’t show up on the stat sheet, like his affinity for blowing up opposing O-linemen. But like McCourty, he’d likely need to take a pay cut to re-sign this offseason. Hightower currently is carrying an $8 million base salary and a $12.4 million cap hit.

CB J.C. Jackson

With eight interceptions and a league-best 44.5 passer rating against, Jackson has set him up for a massive pay raise this offseason. If he hits free agency, he’ll be the top cornerback on the market — and might command more money than the Patriots would be willing or able to pay. That makes him a prime candidate for the franchise tag. With no obvious replacement in the pipeline, letting Jackson walk would leave a massive hole in New England’s secondary.