Patriots Inactives Reaction: N’Keal Harry Healthy Scratch Vs. Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry’s uninspiring performance against the Buffalo Bills earned him a spot on the New England Patriots’ inactive list for Week 17.

The third-year wide receiver is a healthy scratch for the Patriots’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

A hip injury limited Harry in practice earlier in the week, but he was removed from the injury report Friday. Even with starting wideout Nelson Agholor sidelined with a concussion, the Patriots chose to deactivate Harry and elevate Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.

Harry struggled in Agholor’s absence last week, playing 95% of offensive snaps but catching just two passes on six targets for 15 yards in a 33-21 loss to Buffalo. In 11 games this season, he has 12 catches on 21 targets for 184 yards and no touchdowns.

Harry was the Patriots’ top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (32nd overall). Their second selection that year, cornerback Joejuan Williams, also is a healthy scratch Sunday, with elevated practice squadder D’Angelo Ross playing over him for the second consecutive week.

Here is the Patriots’ full inactive list:

Other observations: