Patriots Injury Report: Key Defensive Starter Remains Sidelined At Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

There were no changes for the New England Patriots on Thursday’s injury report.

Safety Kyle Dugger again missed practice due to a hand injury. On a positive note, Nelson Agholor practiced for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from the concussion he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The receiver seemingly has a good chance of playing Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

In total, the Patriots listed 11 players as “limited” in practice. Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip

And here’s the Dolphins’ report, which, unlike Wednesday’s, features zero players listed as limited participants:

FULL AVAILABILITY

G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow

WR Isaiah Ford, Knee

RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad

WR Preston Williams, Illness

DT John Jenkins, Illness