Patriots Injury Report: Key Defensive Starter Remains Sidelined At Practice

There were no changes for the New England Patriots on Thursday’s injury report.
Safety Kyle Dugger again missed practice due to a hand injury. On a positive note, Nelson Agholor practiced for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from the concussion he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The receiver seemingly has a good chance of playing Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
In total, the Patriots listed 11 players as “limited” in practice. Here’s the full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Kyle Dugger, Hand
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
OT Isaiah Wynn, Hip
And here’s the Dolphins’ report, which, unlike Wednesday’s, features zero players listed as limited participants:
FULL AVAILABILITY
G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
WR Preston Williams, Illness
DT John Jenkins, Illness
New England and Miami will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.