Will Kyle Dugger, Isaiah Wynn Play Against Bills? Ian Rapoport Offers Insight

The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of Saturday’s wild-card round matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

That includes safety Kyle Dugger and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who are battling a hand injury and a hip/ankle issue, respectively. Dugger missed New England’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins but practiced Wednesday, whereas Wynn, who was injured during the Dolphin game, was a non-participant in the first practice of Bills week.

During an appearance Thursday on “Gresh & Keefe,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered updates on both players, indicating Dugger has a shot at playing Saturday night.

“I would say on Dugger, more optimism than Wynn,” he said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

Rapoport didn’t say anything about stud rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who suffered what initially looked like a serious knee injury last Sunday. However, Barmore practiced Wednesday and appears in line to suit up Saturday for the Patriots.

New England and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.