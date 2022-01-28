Would Josh McDaniels Leaving Patriots Be Bad For Mac Jones? Well, It Depends

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the years, coaching inconsistency has helped derail the careers of multiple young, promising quarterbacks. So, Patriots fans are justified in feeling concerned about the possibility of Josh McDaniels leaving Mac Jones to join the Raiders.

Losing McDaniels, a brilliant offensive mind, would be a blow to both Jones and New England. But it wouldn’t necessarily stunt the young quarterback’s development in ways other young signal-callers have experienced in recent seasons.

McDaniels reportedly will interview for Las Vegas’ head coaching vacancy this weekend, and people close to him reportedly believe he has a good chance of landing the job. But nothing is set in stone, so there’s a possibility this all is moot in a few days. However, for now, let’s operate under the assumption that McDaniels soon takes the Raiders job, leaving the Patriots to find a new offensive coordinator.

Whomever New England tabs as a replacement, it’s important for that person to hold the position for at least a few years. And it’s equally as important for the Patriots to have stability at head coach, be it in the form of Bill Belichick or somebody else.

Beginning with the 2015 NFL Draft, let’s look at the coaching carousels that various first-round quarterbacks have endured:

(Note: We’re excluding the variables of the 2022 offseason, meaning we’re not counting coaching vacancies as additional coaches/coordinators.)

(Double note: We left out a few players, such as total busts Paxton Lynch and Josh Rosen, as well as certain rookies, like Zach Wilson, who’ve played one season with one coaching staff.)