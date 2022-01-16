Patriots Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley Questionable To Return Vs. Bills

Bentley is questionable to return vs. the Bills

by

UPDATE (10:12 p.m. ET): Ja’Whaun Bentley will not return due to his arm injury vs. the Buffalo Bills.

ORIGINAL STORY (9:20 p.m. ET): Things haven’t started the way the New England Patriots in Buffalo against the Bills.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the game and to make matters worse for the Patriots, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley exited the game and went to the locker room in the second quarter due to an arm injury.

The 25-year-old is questionable to return to the squad’s playoff game against the Bills, according to the team.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

