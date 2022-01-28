Patriots Mailbag: Could Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady Team Up In Vegas?

NESN Logo Sign In

As New England prepares to be pummeled by a weekend nor’easter, let’s shovel our way through this week’s batch of Patriots questions.

What are the odds that McDaniels could leave for another team if they have an OC position open up?Tampa Bay for example if Leftwich gets the Jax job and Brady commits to one more year if Tampa can get someone familiar to come in?

This question came in before the latest round of reports strongly linking Josh McDaniels (and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler) to the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels reportedly will interview for the Raiders’ head-coaching vacancy on Saturday, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport called him “a top candidate.”

No, I cannot see McDaniels leaving New England for a coordinator role elsewhere. But the second part of your question raises a fascinating possibility: What if McDaniels takes over the top job in Vegas — and then brings Tom Brady in to be his quarterback?

The logistics here would be a bit tricky since Brady still is under contract with the Buccaneers, but there’s been speculation that the QB’s will-he-won’t-he retirement dance is actually his way of getting out of Tampa Bay and latching on with a different team. (Whether there’s any validity to that speculation remains to be seen.) The Raiders also can cut or trade current quarterback Derek Carr with no financial penalty, as doing so would wipe his entire $19.8 million salary off their books.

It’s easy to see Brady jumping at the chance to team back up with his old friend McDaniels, and though Las Vegas’ roster isn’t as talented as the one the Bucs have fielded these last two years, it features an elite tight end in Darren Waller and a standout, Patriots-style slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow. And he’d probably be able to convince Rob Gronkowski — an impending free agent who surely would enjoy living in Vegas — to join him.

Obviously, a lot of dominoes would need to fall for this to happen, but imagine how wildly entertaining a division with Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Brady (Raiders) and Aaron Rodgers (Denver Broncos) would be.

And just like that, I've talked myself into an AFC West featuring Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady and Herbert — with Derek Carr on the Packers. https://t.co/2jnxITfZx7 — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) January 27, 2022

Oh, and the Patriots play the Raiders in Las Vegas next season.