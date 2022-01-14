Patriots Mailbag: How Would Pats Fill Key O-Line Void In Playoff Game?

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve got another New England Patriots mailbag for you, NFL playoff edition. Without further ado:

@jack_tweeddale

Could we see Karras and Onwenu interchanged throughout the game to try and play to their individual strengths (whether that be pass blocking or run blocking) to try and help that left side of the line with what sounds like Wynn out?

The Patriots have rotated Ted Karras and Mike Onwenu some at left guard in recent weeks, so we could see both players take snaps there. But I’m more interested in how New England replaces left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who, as you mentioned, seems unlikely to play (but has not been officially ruled out) after an ankle injury kept him out of both practices this week.

The simplest solution would be to plug second-year pro Justin Herron into Wynn’s spot and keep the rest of the line status quo. Herron really struggled early in the season, but he held up well against Miami after Wynn’s injury, allowing just one pressure in 30 pass-rush snaps.

But the Patriots could choose to shift Trent Brown to left tackle and plug in Onwenu at right tackle. That would be the “best starting five” approach. It would come with risks, though. New England could be reluctant to make two O-line changes rather than one, and though Brown was a standout left tackle for the Patriots during their 2018 Super Bowl run, he said early this week that he hadn’t practiced there since OTAs. It’s unclear whether Brown proceeded to take any reps there with Wynn sidelined.

New England might opt for continuity, and to keep their right side of Brown and Shaq Mason intact. That duo has been dominant in the run game at times.

Wynn’s injury is one of several the Patriots are dealing with entering the postseason. Safety Kyle Dugger (hand) didn’t play in Week 18 and wasn’t spotted at practice this week, though he was officially listed as limited. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was carted to the locker room last week but reportedly avoided serious knee injury. And cornerback Jalen Mills has yet to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

@shawn_norton19

What can the Pats do to establish the running game after the Bills did a really good job on stopping it during the last game?

I wouldn’t say Buffalo did a really good job of stopping the Patriots’ run game in their last meeting. New England still rushed for 149 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry in that game despite missing Rhamondre Stevenson. Damien Harris went for 103 and three touchdowns on 18 carries.