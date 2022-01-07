Patriots Mailbag: How Would Pats Replace Absent DBs Vs. Dolphins?

Harry has not done that.

The 2019 first-rounder played 95% of offensive snaps in Week 16 and finished with just two catches on six targets for 15 yards, plus an ugly drop and a seemingly lax effort on a Mac Jones interception. He does provide value as a run blocker, but he hasn’t caught more than two passes in any game this season and has one of the lowest catch rates in the NFL (55.9%) over his three-year career. The Patriots made him a healthy inactive the following week, clearing the lane for Wilkerson’s breakout.

I’d keep Wilkerson — whom Belichick said earned his chance by showing out in practice — in the lineup against Miami, but doing so might be a bit tricky from a roster management standpoint.

He’s out of standard elevations, so he can only play if he’s officially given a 53-man roster spot or used as a COVID-19 replacement. Whether the latter is an available option will depend on whether the Patriots have any players on the COVID list by Saturday. (They currently have two: Bryant and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.) Ross also has used both of his standard elevations, so if Bryant is the only player left on COVID reserve by the end of the week, the Patriots would not be able to elevate both him and Wilkerson.

Of course, New England could just sign Wilkerson to the active roster. But the NFL recently announced it’s removing the practice squad elevation cap for the playoffs, meaning the Patriots could freely call up the young pass-catcher for any of their postseason games without him taking up a roster spot.

If Nelson Agholor, who’s now back practicing after missing the last two games with a concussion, is cleared to play Sunday, either Harry or Wilkerson likely would be the Patriots’ fourth receiver and see a much smaller workload than they did in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively.

Belichick said this week that roster decisions involving the two wideouts will be made on a “week-to-week” basis.

@thisryanjackson

do you expect the team to lose any coaches to other teams this offseason? who would replace those who might leave (esp. mcdaniels)?

I think Josh McDaniels and Jerod Mayo both will receive consideration for head-coaching jobs in the coming weeks. Whether either will land one, I can’t say. That’ll partially depend on which jobs come available.

Right now, the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are the only teams in the market for new head coaches. That list will grow after this week — Matt Nagy reportedly will be out in Chicago, for one — but there likely will be fewer openings than last year, when seven coaches were canned.

It’s been notable that McDaniels, who seemingly would be an attractive choice to foster Trevor Lawrence’s development, has not been publicly linked to the Jacksonville vacancy. But with Jags owner Shad Khan planning to retain general manager Trent Baalke — to the chagrin of a vocal portion of his fanbase — that probably isn’t a gig McDaniels would want anyway.