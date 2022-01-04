Matthew Judon Hilariously Trolls Christian Barmore; Patriots Teammate Approves

Matthew Judon believes he’s found a doppelganger for 6-foot-4, 310-pound Patriots lineman Christian Barmore.
Judon on Tuesday retweeted the music video for “Never Too Much,” a popular song released in 1981 by R&B/soul artist Luther Vandross. “So this don’t look like (Barmore)?” Judon wrote in the tweet.
New England receiver Kendrick Bourne apparently buys the comparison, but do you?
Ultimately, Judon and Barmore need to start looking more like their early-season selves, as both have been relatively pedestrian over the last few weeks for the Patriots. New England will wrap up its regular-season schedule this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and then prepare for the playoffs.