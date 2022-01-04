Matthew Judon Hilariously Trolls Christian Barmore; Patriots Teammate Approves

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon believes he’s found a doppelganger for 6-foot-4, 310-pound Patriots lineman Christian Barmore.

Judon on Tuesday retweeted the music video for “Never Too Much,” a popular song released in 1981 by R&B/soul artist Luther Vandross. “So this don’t look like (Barmore)?” Judon wrote in the tweet.

New England receiver Kendrick Bourne apparently buys the comparison, but do you?

Lmaooooo — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 4, 2022

Ultimately, Judon and Barmore need to start looking more like their early-season selves, as both have been relatively pedestrian over the last few weeks for the Patriots. New England will wrap up its regular-season schedule this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and then prepare for the playoffs.