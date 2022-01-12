Can Patriots Overcome This Potentially Fatal Flaw During Postseason?

NESN Logo Sign In

Time and time again this season, the Patriots defense needed big stops to either win games or keep comeback hopes alive. And, nearly every time, Bill Belichick’s (expensive) pride and joy couldn’t get it done.

It happened again Sunday afternoon in Miami. New England, which trailed 27-10 in the fourth quarter, scored 14 straight points to make it a three-point game with just under three minutes remaining. All the defense had to do was stop Tua Tagovailoa, who to that point only had 14 completions for 94 yards, and give the ball back to the Patriots offense, which had all the momentum. Mac Jones could’ve led New England to a game-tying field goal, if not a touchdown.

Instead, the Dolphins began the drive with a 15-yard completion to Durham Smythe. After a pair of Duke Johnson runs, Tagovailoa, facing third-and-8, scrambled 11 yards, effectively putting the game away. The Patriots later ran one play from their own 3-yard line, with a turnover resulting in a Miami touchdown as time expired.

It was yet another example of the Patriots defense needing to make one big play in a big spot, and coming up short. Yes, you could make a case that Matthew Judon was held on the Tagovailoa scramble, but Tagovailoa wouldn’t have had anywhere to run had Judon not rushed so far upfield in the first place. It was bad situational defense.

New England’s defense failed to rise to the occasion many times during the regular season. Here’s the final list:

Week 1 vs. Dolphins: After Damien Harris fumbled near the goal line, Miami led 17-16 with 3:24 left with the ball on its own 5-yard line after a holding penalty. The Patriots never got the ball back.

(Watch sequence.)

Week 3 vs. Saints: Outplayed all day, the Patriots fought back to trail New Orleans 21-13 with 9:22 left. Jameis Winston and the Saints offense then used 13 plays and 6:45 to score a game-sealing touchdown.

(Watch sequence.)