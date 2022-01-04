Patriots Playoff Seeding: Variety Of Outcomes Still In Play This Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots know they’re in the NFL playoffs, and that’s about it.

New England clinched a postseason spot last Sunday with its 50-10 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Miami Dolphins loss. Whenever the Patriots take the field in the playoffs, it will be their first postseason game since losing to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 4, 2020. That, of course, was Tom Brady’s final game in a Patriots uniform.

But first, New England must take care of business in Miami against the Dolphins on Sunday. A variety of playoff seedings remain possible for the Patriots, depending on how they and other AFC teams do in Week 18.

The Patriots still can finish with any of the seven AFC playoff seeds, other than fourth. Additionally, New England could see a first-round matchup with any of the four other teams that have clinched playoff spots, as well as the five teams that have yet to be eliminated from playoff contention.

If you thought scoreboard-watching season ended last weekend, you thought wrong.

Now, there are a variety of ways for the Patriots to land in different spots, especially when you factor in how ties — and tiebreakers — throw everything into chaos. To avoid unnecessary headaches, let’s just give one example of how New England can finish with each AFC playoff seed.

First seed: Yes, the first-round bye still is in play, but don’t get your hopes up. The following would need to happen:

— Patriots beat Dolphins

— Buffalo Bills lose to New York Jets

— Kansas City Chiefs lose to Denver Broncos

— Tennessee Titans lose to Houston Texans