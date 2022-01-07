Patriots Practice Notes: Kyle Dugger Likely Out For Dolphins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Dugger is unlikely to suit up for the New England Patriots’ regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The second-year safety, who’s dealing with a hand injury, missed his third consecutive practice Friday, according to Patriots team reporter Mike Dussault. Injured players who do not practice during the week rarely are active on game day.

Slot cornerback Myles Bryant and reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste also were not spotted at practice, per Dussault. Both are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and could be activated ahead of Sunday’s game.

With Dugger likely unavailable, the Patriots could opt to elevate Sean Davis from their practice squad for additional depth behind safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips. Davis was called up when Dugger missed the team’s Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dugger has played 72.5% of New England’s defensive snaps this season, rotating between various alignments. He ranks second on the team in defensive tackles (84) and tied for second in tackles for loss (five) and interceptions (four) while also notching eight tackles on special teams.

If Bryant can’t go, either, or is limited after missing a week of practice, the Patriots will need to find a new player to man the slot against the Dolphins, who boast a talented young slot receiver in standout rookie Jaylen Waddle (99 catches, 988 yards, five touchdowns).

Versatile practice squadder D’Angelo Ross, who was elevated for the last two games, is one candidate to fill that role. The Patriots also could shift starting cornerback Jalen Mills into the slot and deploy Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade or Ross outside. Williams and Wade both are coming off back-to-back healthy scratches.