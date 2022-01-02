Patriots Rumors: Several ‘Floored’ By This Thoughtful Act From Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones pulled out all the stops for the holiday season.

Ted Karras wasn’t joking when he said the rookie quarterback provided Patriots offensive linemen with “a big haul” of presents. While a Bitcoin was the highlight of the bundle, Jones also gifted the big fellas athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

And the cherry on top? A personalized letter for each New England linemen, including those whose names you aren’t usually hearing on Sundays.

“Privately, several have relayed that they were floored mostly by two things: his inclusion of backups and practice-squad players for a total of 12 oversized gift packs that filled up the locker room, and each of the 12 also receiving a personalized, handwritten note from him.

“Jones had confided in some of his teammates that he was concerned with falling short in the gift department, which, of course, he didn’t. Veteran guard Ted Karras referred to it as a ‘big haul’ and ‘myriad of items — each one cooler than the next.'”

Jones can play a big hand in potentially providing teammates with another gift Sunday. Should New England take down the Jacksonville Jaguars and get a little help from the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots will punch their ticket to the 2021 NFL playoffs.