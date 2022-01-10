Patriots’ 2022 Schedule Opponents Now Set With Regular Season Over

NESN Logo Sign In

We won’t know the full details of the 2022 Patriots schedule for a few months, but we now know which teams New England will face next season.

With Week 18 in the NFL now in the books, the Patriots’ lineup of opponents in 2022 is set. And, given the AFC East clearly no longer is a cakewalk, New England might have a tough road back to the playoffs next season.

Here are the home and road opponents for the 2022 Patriots schedule:

HOME

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

AWAY

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

That’s a tough lineup of road opponents, to say the least. If nothing else, the Patriots will be battle-tested by the time the postseason rolls around, if they qualify.

Of course, the only game that matters right now is Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.