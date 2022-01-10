Patriots’ 2022 Schedule Opponents Now Set With Regular Season Over

We won’t know the full details of the 2022 Patriots schedule for a few months, but we now know which teams New England will face next season.
With Week 18 in the NFL now in the books, the Patriots’ lineup of opponents in 2022 is set. And, given the AFC East clearly no longer is a cakewalk, New England might have a tough road back to the playoffs next season.
Here are the home and road opponents for the 2022 Patriots schedule:
HOME
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
AWAY
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
That’s a tough lineup of road opponents, to say the least. If nothing else, the Patriots will be battle-tested by the time the postseason rolls around, if they qualify.
Of course, the only game that matters right now is Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.