Patriots Recap Resurgent Season With First Playoff Hype Video In Two Years

There was a time when there were so many Patriots playoff hype videos that they all started blending together. New England’s social media team probably could produce them during the preseason and schedule the tweets months in advance.

The last playoff hype video arrived hours before the Patriots suffered a wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 4, 2020. Well, the dry spell ended Thursday with a lengthy video ahead of Saturday’s playoff showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The clip recaps a resurgent season for New England, including the offseason spending spree, drafting of Mac Jones and seven-game win streak. Conveniently, it omits much of the disastrous final month.

Take a look:

Saturday night, a new season begins.



This is how we got here. pic.twitter.com/deEmVm1CLp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2022

No matter what happens Saturday, the season should be considered a success for the Patriots, whose rebuild hardly was one at all. A first-round exit would be disappointment mere weeks after Super Bowl buzz, but there still should be hope for what 2022 could bring.

New England and Buffalo will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.