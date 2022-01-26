Do You Agree With Patriots’ Ranking Of 10 Best Plays From 2021 Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Patriots season ended in disappointment, but the resurgent campaign still featured many highlights.

New England’s social media team on Tuesday shared a video ranking the Patriots’ 12 best plays from the season. The package is presented as a “Top 10 Plays” video, but three plays are tied for the eighth spot, raising the number to 12.

Anyway, here’s the full list:

10. Jamie Collins’ interception against Carolina Panthers

9. Kyle Dugger’s interception against New York Jets

8. Jonathan Jones’ interception against Miami Dolphins

8. J.C. Jackson’s interception (with help from Devin McCourty) against Jets

8. McCourty’s interception against Indianapolis Colts

7. Kendrick Bourne’s touchdown catch against Cleveland Browns

6. Adrian Phillips’ pick-six against Los Angeles Chargers

5. Damien Harris’ touchdown run against Jets

4. Bourne’s TD grab against New Orleans Saints

3. Bourne’s catch-and-run score against the Dallas Cowboys

2. Jackson’s pick-six against Panthers

1. Harris’ long TD run against Buffalo Bills

Honestly, this list is kind of weak.

Harris’ touchdown run against the Jets should be higher, if not first overall. Also, if Sam Darnold gifting Jackson a pick-six qualifies as the second-best play of the season, why doesn’t Jakobi Meyers’ first touchdown catch get a spot?

Finally, the trick-play touchdown involving Bourne and Nelson Agholor should’ve made the cut.