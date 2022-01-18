Identifying Three Turning Points For Patriots In Roller-Coaster Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a tale of three seasons for the Patriots.

New England got off to a 2-4 start, won seven straight then lost four of its final five games, including an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. It was a roller-coaster ride, one that ended in major disappointment but ultimately should be viewed as a success.

It might be disingenuous to focus on just a few plays from a season that featured nearly 2,500 of them, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. With that in mind, we identified three turning points for the Patriots in the 2021 season.

Let’s get into it:

Damien Harris’ red-zone fumble against Dolphins

Losing to Miami in Week 1 kick-started the digging of the hole that New England eventually climbed out of with a seven-game win streak. And while the Patriots deserved to lose this game, they likely would have won it had Harris not fumbled on the 9-yard line with just over three minutes left.

A touchdown and extra point on that drive would’ve given New England a 23-17 lead and put the game on Tua Tagovailoa’s shoulders. In all probability, the Patriots would’ve won and given Mac Jones a victory in his first start.

Instead, New England lost, opening the door for its 2-4 start. Additionally, had the Patriots won this game, they would not have ceded control of the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills with the Week 16 loss. New England still would’ve held a one-game lead with two weeks remaining.