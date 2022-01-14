Colin Cowherd Lauds Mac Jones, Basically Picks Patriots To Beat Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Can Mac Jones lead the Patriots to a victory against the Bills on Saturday?

It feels like a long shot, given how New England played at the end of the regular season, but Colin Cowherd on Friday essentially predicted an upset in Buffalo.

The FS1 talking head based his logic in comparing the maturity of Jones to that of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose rookie-season numbers mirror those of the Patriots signal-caller. Additionally, Cowherd is among the growing amount of people who believe Josh Allen’s iffy track record in cold weather could be a big factor Saturday night.

“I have no idea how Mac Jones will do this weekend,” Cowherd said. “I had my doubts with both (Jones and Prescott). But what separates Mac and Dak, and it usually isn’t this, we ask our NFL quarterbacks to be unfairly mature at 23 years old. And both Mac and Dak bring that in bunches. Mac was always good at the podium this year; Dak, four-five years in, has never made a mistake at a podium — not one time.

” … So, I have no idea if (Jones) is going to win, but I feel like I’ve seen this before. For the record, zero degrees, not ideal weather, usually the better quarterback in bad weather struggles. Josh Allen, Mac Jones, I suspect we have a potential upset this weekend.”

Mac Jones as a rookie: 22 TD, 67.6 completion pct, 223.6 YPG

Dak as a rookie: 23 TD, 67.8 completion pct, 229.2 YPG



"We ask our NFL quarterbacks to be unfairly mature at 23 years old. Both of them bring that in bunches." ? @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/g13icsNVlK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2022

Obviously, playoff games aren’t won at podiums, but Cowherd’s point is well-taken.