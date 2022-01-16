People Are Flipping Out Over Crazy Solar Glare During 49ers-Cowboys

There's a third team involved here: the sun

by

AT&T Stadium, which cost more than $1 billion to build, may have a design flaw. And it’s quite noticeable.

During Sunday’s wild-card game, where the Dallas Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers in NFC action, the sun began to set in the Arlington, Texas area. And because of the giant window that, for some reason, exists at one end of the stadium, that causes quite the glare for both those watching on television and those on the field.

With the effect magnified for the world to view on the broadcast — which was on both CBS and Nickelodeon — people had quite the reaction.

That wasn’t even the only design flaw that came to light Sunday — a down had to be replayed in the third quarter after a punt from Cowboys’ punter Bryan Anger hit off the giant scoreboard.

It’s safe to say that this game hasn’t been the best showing for Dallas, which trailed at the half, or AT&T Stadium.

More NFL:

Nick Bosa Ruled Out of Wild Card Game With a Head Injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper
Previous Article

Nickelodeon Graphic Of Amari Cooper Score Was Actually Kind Of Cool?
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Next Article

Nick Bosa Ruled Out of Wild Card Game With a Head Injury

Picked For You

Related