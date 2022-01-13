Providence Bruins Defenseman Named To Team USA For 2022 Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins organization will be represented at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, even though the NHL decided not to send its players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team USA on Thursday released its Olympic roster, and Providence Bruins defenseman Aaron Ness was one of 25 players named to the team. Ness was signed to an AHL deal by the P-Bruins after he was invited to Bruins training camp in September. The 31-year-old has played in 25 games for Providence this season, with seven assists (tied for second amongst Providence defensemen.)

“It’s an honor to be selected and get the opportunity to represent our country in Beijing,” Ness said in a statement. “I’m very excited to compete and do everything possible to bring a medal back to the United States.”

The Minnesota product has appeared in 72 NHL games over seven seasons, seeing action with the New York Islanders (who drafted him in the second round in 2008), Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes.

He will join another face familiar to Boston fans on the blue line for Team USA: former Bruin Steven Kampfer, who currently plays in the KHL for Ak Bars Kazan, also was named to the team.