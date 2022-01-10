Raiders, Steelers Won On Night All Other NFL Fans (And Chargers) Lost

NESN Logo Sign In

All NFL fans who do not root for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in a game they probably didn’t care about in the slightest.

The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 18 contest with severe AFC playoff implications. Las Vegas, following a 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers, earn an AFC wild card spot.

The Steelers earn another wild card spot while the Chargers are the first team out.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas would have each earned playoff berths if the two teams tied Sunday night. The Steelers then would have been the first team out. It’s what everyone outside of Pittsburgh — maybe even some in Las Vegas — was rooting for.

After four hours of cheering for it, and laughing uncontrollably with each passing minute we got closer to it, football fans came up two seconds short of celebrating what would have been beautiful mayhem. We wanted chaos Sunday night. But chaos was not to be had.

And the Raiders were almost solely responsible (maybe Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too?) as all NFL fans not rooting for Las Vegas or Pittsburgh were dealt an insignificant-but-rather-unforgettable defeat.