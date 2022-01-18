Rams’ Cam Akers Speaks Out After Scary Collision With Budda Baker

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rams’ ticket to the NFC Divisional Round wasn’t the only thing on the mind of Cam Akers late Monday night.

Akers also was thinking about Budda Baker, who was at the center of a scary scene at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals safety was on the wrong end of a punishing hit from Akers in the third quarter of Los Angeles’ wild-card win over Arizona. Baker was taken to a local hospital after leaving the field via stretcher.

The Rams running back took to Twitter after the game to offer his best to Baker.

“Prays up to Budda,” Akers tweeted. “I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him.”

Akers’ prayers were answered. Bakers informed the masses he was “doing good” early Tuesday morning.