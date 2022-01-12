Ranking NFL’s Seven Landing Spots With Head Coaching Vacancies

NESN Logo Sign In

“Black Monday” in the NFL lived up to the hype with a handful of firings and Tuesday saw ensuing fallout with another head coaching vacancy added to the list.

There currently are seven coaching vacancies in the NFL — New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears — with others yet to be decided. The Houston Texans could make an eighth opening by the end of the week, but right now we’re going to stick with what we know (including the interim coach in playoff-bound Las Vegas).

We also know that some vacancies are far more appealing than others. With that said, here are the landing spot rankings from worst to first:

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have some young talent at the skill positions headlined by wideout Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook. But the biggest question comes in regards to the quarterback, and what the next coach thinks about Kirk Cousins. Cousins, 33, is on an expensive contract that has hamstrung the Vikings in regards to cap space. Minnesota, after spending plenty of money on its defense last offseason, ranks 30th in the league in cap space, according to Spotrac. It could be the beginning of a rebuild in Minnesota, which will have to be done through the draft as the Vikings also don’t tend to be a destination.

6. New York Giants

The Giants have been through a terrible stretch with three straight coaches lasting two seasons or less, the latest being the Joe Judge tenure which ended Tuesday. New York doesn’t have much cap space to work with, but does have plenty of draft capital. The Giants have two top-10 picks in 2022 and their own first-round selections through 2025. In terms of young talent, Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, hasn’t proven worthy of franchise quarterback standing and it’s fair to think running back Saquon Barkley could want out when his rookie contract is up. He certainly hasn’t had much support or production in New York. And then there’s the fact the franchise’s last winning season came in 2016.

5. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins shocked the football world with the firing of Brian Flores, who had won eight of his last nine games while helping Miami to a second consecutive winning season. Miami has the second-most cap space in the NFL behind only the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins have a quarterback question of their own with the rookie contract of Tua Tagovailoa another year closer to running out. Reports have surfaced linking Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins, but the departure of Flores could hinder that development. Miami tends to be a place players want to play, but from a head coach’s standpoint there could be some uncertainty with how owner Stephen Ross chose general manager Chris Grier over Flores.

4. Chicago Bears

The Bears went through a down stretch under head coach Matt Nagy, but remain one of the legendary organizations with a supportive fan base. The Bears, like the Vikings, also could be getting closer to a NFC North without Aaron Rodgers while having 2021 top-10 pick in quarterback Justin Fields. Fields offers a lot of upside as a dual-threat signal-caller, who already is in place for an incoming head coach. The Bears have the cap space that rivals many on this list, ranking 10th.