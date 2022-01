NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and countless fans and supporters of the legendary Boston Red Sox slugger are thrilled to see it.

Ortiz, who received 77.9% of the vote, had plenty of people on social media celebrating Tuesday’s news. Ortiz was elected on his first time on the ballot.

Here’s what some had to say:

Red Sox fans seeing David Ortiz become a 1st ballot Hall Of Famer pic.twitter.com/k4LO7tMzcB — The 617 (@The617_) January 25, 2022

@davidortiz Boston Icon to the Hall of Fame. Thank you for all the great years in Boston and congrats on being elected to the HOF! pic.twitter.com/DNCsOVlgmY — Stav (@StavieClix) January 25, 2022

DAVID ORTIZ IS IMMORTAL WELCOME TO COOPERSTOWN BIG PAPI pic.twitter.com/YZ4cTLa9Hh — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) January 25, 2022

So happy for David Ortiz that man made me want to play Baseball so grateful yo have witnessed the Goat — REGGIE SHMURDA ?? (@ReggieShmurda1) January 25, 2022

David Ortiz was great for the game. That?s the difference. Congratulations @davidortiz! pic.twitter.com/uCgG0PrHpm — Joe Tall (@JoeTall) January 25, 2022

David Ortiz might be the last mythic figure the MLB will ever have and was among the best pure hitters to play the game. Fully deserved the first ballot. — Mason Masters (@OhMaseyMase) January 25, 2022

Perhaps no reaction was as great as Ortiz’s himself, though.