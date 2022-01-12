Red Sox Nation Salutes Jon Lester After Pitcher Announces Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Lester officially is hanging his cleats up and Red Sox Nation had nothing but love for the left-hander after the announcement.

Lester spent the first nine years of his illustrious career donning a Boston jersey and over that span picked up three All-Star nods and helped lead the team to two World Series titles before being traded to the Oakland Athletics during the 2014 season.

The 38 year old also starred with the Chicago Cubs and helped them earn their first championship in 108 years in 2016. Lester finished his 16-year career with a sterling 200-117 record to go along with a 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts across 2,740 innings pitched.

Red Sox Nation took to social media after the hurler announced his decision Wednesday and had nothing but praise and love for Lester.

Jon Lester was the best big game pitcher in Red Sox history. What a career! #RedSoxNation will always love him. — Jared Ward (@JayDubSports) January 12, 2022

Jon Lester was one of my favorite Red Sox growing up. I always respected the hell out of him. Sad to see him retire. — Cody Harsomchuck (@harsomchuck15) January 12, 2022

We love u Lester — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) January 12, 2022

Congrats to Jon Lester on a great career. I'll of course always remember him for his time with the Red Sox and later with the Cubs, becoming a three time World Series Champ. — Grace (@GraceKMori) January 12, 2022

Wish he was a Sox for life ? what a great person/player though — Rob (@rob_thibeault) January 12, 2022

I think it?s safe to say that Jon Lester was my favorite Red Sox player of all time. That is all — Chris Sedenka (@ChrisSedenka) January 12, 2022

Thank you Jon for all you did with the Red Sox?? Red Sox Nation loves you?? Congratulations ?? — CarolMClosson, CISR (@CarolMClosson) January 12, 2022

Jon Lester. Possibly my favorite left handed pitcher of my generation of players. I am so sad that you couldn't pitch your entire career as a Boston Red Sox. But man, you had a helluva career. From beating cancer, to winning 3 world series titles, to throwing a no no. Thank you. — Andrew Janes (@AndrewWx123) January 12, 2022

man jon lester retired?I wanted him to retire a Red Sock. Had his baseball card in 2010 knowing he would be our ace for years to come. Should?ve never traded him, of if the best Red Sox pitchers ever. Gonna miss seeing him pitch. Makes me feel old. — needle (@PissOnTheCIA) January 12, 2022

Growing up watching the Red Sox for a lot of my young years Lester was the guy he?s forever a Red Sox to me — Trey Burton (Rafael Devers 2022 MVP) (@BurtonTrey7) January 12, 2022

Jon Lester was a fantastic pitcher. I enjoyed him being part of the Red Sox rotation. He had a great career and I wish him well in his retirement. — Trozen (@Trozen1_) January 12, 2022

Now that his playing career is over, the next stop may be Cooperstown for the big lefty.

