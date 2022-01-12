Red Sox Nation Salutes Jon Lester After Pitcher Announces Retirement

Jon Lester officially is hanging his cleats up and Red Sox Nation had nothing but love for the left-hander after the announcement.
Lester spent the first nine years of his illustrious career donning a Boston jersey and over that span picked up three All-Star nods and helped lead the team to two World Series titles before being traded to the Oakland Athletics during the 2014 season.
The 38 year old also starred with the Chicago Cubs and helped them earn their first championship in 108 years in 2016. Lester finished his 16-year career with a sterling 200-117 record to go along with a 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts across 2,740 innings pitched.
Red Sox Nation took to social media after the hurler announced his decision Wednesday and had nothing but praise and love for Lester.
Now that his playing career is over, the next stop may be Cooperstown for the big lefty.