Red Sox Strengthen Pipeline With High-Upside International Prospects

The Boston Red Sox, equipped with a fast-rising farm system, infused even more talent into their pipeline over the weekend as Major League Baseball’s international signing period began.

Such additions usually don’t generate a ton of buzz, as we’re talking about young players who, in most cases, are years away from sniffing the majors. But everyone starts somewhere, and the Red Sox’s initial wave of signings for 2022 reportedly included three players from MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list: Freili Encarnacion (No. 19), Johanfran Garcia (No. 34) and Fraymi De Leon (No. 50).

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez first reported the deals, which The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier shed more light on Saturday in a piece featuring insight from Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero.

Encarnacion, 16, and De Leon, 17, are shortstops from the Dominican Republic. Garcia, 17, is a catcher from Venezuela.

Here’s what MLB.com wrote about each player:

Freili Encarnacion, SS (turns 17 on Jan. 26)

Consistent and confident, Encarnacion is one of the best hitters on the international market.

The teen projects to have plus power and already shows the ability to hit high and deep home runs in games. It helps that he has a disciplined approach at the plate and a good feel for the strike zone. He has shown the ability to spray the ball across the outfield, and has a knack for squaring up the ball and driving it up the middle.