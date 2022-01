NESN Logo Sign In

Willie O’Ree deserved every single moment of his number retirement ceremony.

On Jan. 18, the Boston Bruins held a special ceremony for O’Ree, retiring his number 22. Both Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes dawned his number in pre-game warmups.

The Bruins legend was the first Black hockey player to play in the NHL, doing so in 1958.

