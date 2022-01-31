Replacing Josh McDaniels: Nine Patriots Offensive Coordinator Options

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since 2013, the New England Patriots must find a new coach to lead their offense.

Longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly will be hired as the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a significant void on New England’s coaching staff.

The importance of this next Patriots hire cannot be overstated. Quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed an impressive rookie season, but pair him with the wrong OC, and his potential could be wasted.

McDaniels also was New England’s QBs coach. No one worked more closely with Jones — and, before him, Tom Brady — than the new Raiders boss did.

Who should replace him? Here are nine potential candidates, beginning with the clear No. 1 option:

THE MOST OBVIOUS CANDIDATE

Bill O’Brien

Replacing McDaniels with O’Brien would make perfect sense. He’s both the most logical and most desirable candidate, able to provide both a wealth of prior Patriots experience — including three highly productive seasons as their offensive play-caller (2009 to 2011) — and knowledge of the Alabama offense in which Jones excelled in 2020. In fact, the two even briefly overlapped in Tuscaloosa, with Jones helping teach Nick Saban’s system to O’Brien after the latter was hired as offensive coordinator last January. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has on multiple occasions mentioned O’Brien as a potential McDaniels successor, which suggests the former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach is open to returning. O’Brien deserved to be ripped for some of the baffling personnel moves he made with Houston, but he’s a talented offensive coach who’d offer the smoothest transition for New England’s promising QB.

THE INTERNAL OPTIONS

Nick Caley

Outside of running backs coach Ivan Fears, who reportedly is retiring, Caley is the Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive assistant. The 39-year-old has been with New England since 2015 and has served as the team’s tight ends coach for the last five seasons (he also coaches fullbacks). A few months back, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero included Caley on a list of potential head-coaching candidates “to watch in the coming years,” along with a few dozen other coaches. He has no play-calling experience.