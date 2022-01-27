Revolution Reportedly Agree To Transfer Matt Turner To Arsenal

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Turner is about to take the next step in his storybook career.

The New England Revolution have agreed to sell their star goalkeeper to Arsenal, ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reported Thursday via Twitter. Turner reportedly will leave the Revs during the summer transfer window and join the Premier League club for its preseason.

“… Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal,” Twellman wrote in a tweet. “Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner.”

Turner won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award for the 2021 season and also established himself on the United States men’s national team. Although his fairytale year didn’t include an MLS Cup triumph, he played well enough to secure a life-changing move to England.

The Gunners will pay the Revolution a transfer fee of around ?7m ($7.8 million/£5.8 million) plus ?3m ($3.3 million /£5.8 million) for Turner, soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday, citing Arsenal sources.

Neither Arsenal nor the Revolution have confirmed the agreement over the Turner transfer. However, Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena suggested Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub the clubs were closing in on a deal.