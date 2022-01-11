Rob Gronkowski Joked About Potentially Not Earning Big Bonus

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski finished the 2021 regular season in style, earning $1 million in bonus money.

But had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end not reached both incentives, he might be sifting through the classifieds.

Of course that’s not true, but Gronkowski joked about such a scenario late in the Bucs’ Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers. Gronk already had qualified for a $500,000 bonus for receiving yards, but he needed one more catch to earn another half-million.

“If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to get a real job,” a mic’d-up Gronkowski said, as seen in a clip shared by the NFL on Tuesday.

Thanks in part to Tom Brady staying in the game longer than he needed to, Gronkowski hauled in the grab he needed and became $500K richer. The charismatic tight end plans to celebrate by taking a bunch of teammates to dinner, but ironically enough, Brady won’t be invited.