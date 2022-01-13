Rob Williams Returned To Celtics-Pacers Despite Getting Stitches Mid-Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Williams is not human.

If his insane athleticism didn’t already convince you of that, perhaps his pain tolerance will.

The Boston Celtics big left Wednesday’s blowout win against the Indiana Pacers to get evaluated for a concussion after a messy run-in with Lance Stephenson during the fourth quarter.

Williams barely missed a beat, though, getting a reported four stitches above his eye before going right back in to show off the scar, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t seem to think the third-year center will miss any time due to the injury.

“Had to get stitched up and obviously came back and finished, or played the fourth quarter, so he’s good to go,” Udoka said.

Boston has been without members of its core all season so far, so losing Williams wouldn’t be ideal with how well he’s playing. Especially because the Celtics finally have been at full strength again — save for Marcus Smart missing Wednesday’s game with a thigh contusion.